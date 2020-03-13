ISL: Looking back at the five finals

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC and ATK go head-to-head at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa for a record third Indian Super League (ISL) title.



Ahead of the ISL final, Sportstar looks back at the five finals from the past seasons.



2014



The first final in ISL history was contested by Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata (now known as ATK) at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai.



Mohammed Rafique, who had come on as a substitute, scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal the title for the Kolkata club.



2015



FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC went head-to-head in the 2015 final at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. It was another season where the title was decided in the dying minutes of the game.



Goa’s Thongkosiem Haokip cancelled Bruno Pellisari’s opener before Jafre Mateu scored in the 87th minute to put the Gaurs ahead.



However, ‘keeper Laxmikant Kattimani’s own goal in the 90th minute put the teams back on level terms before Stiven Mendoza scored a minute later to give the Blues their first league title.



2016



The 2016 final was a rematch between the season one finalists, played at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi, and the result remained unchanged.



While Atletico de Kolkata won the title for the second time, it had to do so via a penalty shootout after the game was tied at 1-1 in regulation time. Sameehg Dutie, Borja Fernandez, Javi Lara and Jewel Raja scored for ATK in the spot-kicks.



2017/18



In its maiden ISL season, Bengaluru FC topped the table and won its playoff (against FC Pune City) to qualify for the final that was held at its home ground – Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.



However, for the second consecutive season, the team playing in its home ground lost the title as Chennaiyin came from behind to seal a 3-2 win, and a record-equalling second title.



2018/19



Motivated by its debut season performances, Bengaluru went the distance this time by getting its first league title. Playing against FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena, Rahul Bheke scored the only goal of the game in the second half of extra time to condemn the Gaurs to a second ISL final defeat.