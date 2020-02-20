ISL, As it Happened: Hyderabad FC beats NorthEast United FC 5-1

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC.

That's it for today. Thanks for tuning in!

With this win, Hyderabad FC ends the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season with 10 points from 18 games. It registered its first-ever away victory tonight as well.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, has one more game to go this edition and the one is also at home against Chennaiyin FC. NorthEast has 13 points from 17 matches so far.

THE MATCH HAS ENDED!

90+4' SHOT!!! Stankovic goes for a long ranger and the ball goes very long. Goal-kick for NorthEast United FC woth less than a minute to go.

90' Four minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the second half!! Throw-in for NorthEast as Stankovic's showboating misfires but he won't care as his team holds a four-goal lead.

88' MARCELINHO FINALLY SCORES HIS SECOND GOAL!!!! HYDERABAD 5 - 1 NORTHEAST!! Stankovic with the assist and his captain with the goal. That was a no-look shot from Marcelinho as well. He wasn't in the most comfortable position at the edge of the box. But his was a powerful one on target.

83' FREE-KICK FOR HYDERABAD! Marcelinho does the dummy and Stankovic fires one on target. But NorthEast keeper Soram latches on to the ball.

80' Adil Khan has an ice pack on his thigh. Gurtej Singh replaced him in the middle. This was Hyderabad's last substitution on the night. Adil looks to be in some sort of pain.

78' BOOKING! Martin Chaves of NorthEast United FC goes into the referee's book for a silly shirt pull on Marko Stankovic.

75' CORNER FOR NORTHEAST! It's a short one and the final cross is a poor one. Handball by Gallego gives possession back to Hyderabad. The home side, despite dominating the last 15 minutes, hasn't created proper chances.

70' FREE-KICK FOR NORTHEAST! Federico Gallego will take it. His shot is on target and Hyderabad keeper Kattimani punches it away for a NorthEast corner.

67' Another chance gifted by NorthEast to Hyderabad and another miss. Hyderabad should have scored at least ten tonight. Marcelinho has missed around five clear-cut chances so far. Stankovic received a through ball from midfield and he wasted too much time to get on goal. However, his shot beat the keeper and hit the post before going out.

61' SUBSTITUTION! NorthEast keeper Pawan Kumar's misery comes to an end. He is being replaced by Soram Anganba. The home team's coach Khalid Jamil looks animated on the sidelines.

58' CHANGE! Dipu Mirdha is the substitute coming in for Lalrempuia Fanai. First substitution for NorthEast United tonight.

57' BOOKED! Federico Gallego is the first NorthEast United to receive a yellow card today. He had brought down Hyderabad's Souvik Chakrabarti.

55' YASIR MAKES IT 4-1 FOR HYDERABAD!!! NorthEast keeper Pawan's misery continues. Colaco hit one from long and it was straight at Pawan. The shotstopper should have collected it with ease but he paws it towards an onrushing Mohammed Yasir who opens his account on the night.

50' SHOT! NorthEast skipper Gallego with a poor shot on target as Kattimani collects the ball. Did Keogh bring down Stankovic in the lead-up to Gallego's shot? No referee doesn't think so and replays support the official's case. Keogh did get the ball first.

46' SUBSTITUTION!!! Hyderabad makes a change straightaway. Manager Javier Gurri Lopez brings in Ashish Rai for Nikhil Poojary.

THE SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY!

An error-prone first half finally comes to an end. Both defences have been non-existent so far and both the attacks have received a number of gifts in the form of opportunities to score. Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC have missed many and scored four.

Hyderabad holds a two-goal lead and looks set to reach double-figure points in the ISL 2019-20 season. NorthEast, on the other hand, has to do a lot in the last 45 minutes. This is also Hyderabad's last outing this season. Stay Tuned!

THE FIRST-HALF IS DONE AND DUSTED!

45+2' YELLOW CARD!!! Sahil Panwar with a silly tackle on Nim Dorjee and he goes straight into the referee's book. A puse in play now.

45' Two minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the first half!! Nikhil Poojary had received a yellow card a few moments back.

41' COLACO SCORES HIS SECOND!!! HYDERABAD TAKES A 3-1 LEAD!! Marcelinho's initial shot was blocked by a defender but the rebound fell to Colaco who hammered one past the NorthEast keeper from close range. Pawan could have done better there.

40' YELLOW CARD!! This one goes to Hyderabad's interim coach Javier Gurri Lopez. He kicked a bottle on the sidelines and it bounced into the pitch.

35' NORTHEAST 1 - 2 HYDERABAD! KEOGH SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR THE CLUB!!! No one marked him inside the box when he slotted a Martin Chaves cross home. Hyderabad's defence went to sleep once again this season. NorthEast is back in the game now.

32' CORNER FOR HYDERABAD! What is Pawan Kumar even doing. He's unable to control the ball properly. NorthEast players could have been dispossessed more than 50 times tonight. That's more than once per minute. Pathetic display. Marcelinho will take the set piece.

29' Hyderabad has dominated the possession so far. It has also dominated the attacking stats. However, NorthEast had two good chances and failed to score both times.

24' VERY CLOSE!!!! Keogh with a wonderful cross and Chaves with another miss from close range. Poojary has to be given credit for trying to interrupt the cross. But Chaves should have done better there.

20' CHANCE! Martin Chaves almost pulled one back for NorthEast. This time it was a Hyderabad mistake. Poojary lost the ball to Chaves but he sprint back to recover possession. Chaves was too slow there.

19' SHOT! Another NorthEast mistake and almost another goal for Hyderabad. Nestor received a loose ball in midfield and went for a long ranger. But Pawan makes a good save to avert the danger.

13' MARCELINHO MAKES IT 2-0 FOR HYDERABAD!!! A terrible miss-pass from NorthEast's Milan Singh. In other words, it was a delicate through ball to the opposition. Marcelinho after latching on to the ball only had the keeper to beat. He almost made a mess of it but he increases his side's lead.

12' GOALLLLLL!!!!! LISTON COLACO SCORES!!! Awful mistake from NorthEast keeper Pawan Kumar and Colaco capitalises on it. Hyderabad could have scored five by now. NorthEast is completely deflated. Pawan received a back pass and didn't clear it on time as Colaco completed the formalities.

10' CLOSE!!! Mohammed Yasir with a brilliant run on the right flank. But his final cross into the box was a miserable one.

6' Marcelinho has five goals and one assist in six games vs NorthEast. He has been involved in 44% of Hyderabad's goals this season. However, the Brazilian forward has missed a sitter in tonight's match. Hyderabad should have been leading 1-0.

3' FOUL! Apuia brings Marcelinho down. FREE-KICK FOR HYDERABAD! Marcelinho will take it. GO......OFFSIDE!!! That was a great set-piece but Adil Khan was offside while executing his header. Hyderabad has started off well today.

AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

TEAM LINE-UPS:

NorthEast United FC XI: Pawan Kumar(G), Reagan Singh, Nim Dorjee, Lalengmawia, Milan Singh, Ninthoi, Martin Chaves, Lalrempuia Fanai, Rupert Nongrum, Federico Gallego(C), Andrew Keogh.

Hyderabad FC XI: Laxmikant Kattimani(G), Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Souvik Chakrabarti, Mohammed Yasir, Marko Stankovic, Nikhil Poojary, Shankar Sampingraj, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Marcelinho(C), Liston Colaco.

MATCH PREVIEW:

The bottom two in the Hero Indian Super League table go head-to-head when NorthEast United FC host Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.



NorthEast, which is currently second from bottom with 13 points from 16 matches, can potentially leapfrog Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters and finish as high as seventh if the results go its way. However, it does not take away the fact that it has been a disappointing campaign for the Highlanders.



Injuries to key players have not helped matters for NorthEast. Asamoah Gyan’s injury was a huge blow to its forward line and goals dried up after that. Irish striker Andy Keogh, who came in as a replacement, hasn’t had enough time to come good.



In what is its penultimate game of the season, interim coach Khalid Jamil has more concerns. Jose Leudo, Wayne Vaz and Redeem Tlang are all suspended while Komorski, Nikhil Kadam and Provat Lakra are injured.

“We are not thinking about Hyderabad FC. This is our penultimate home game. We will be going for three points. We cannot do much about the players who are suspended. It is beyond our control,” said Jamil.



The Highlanders last won a game about 12 matches ago, incidentally against Hyderabad. They will hope Federico Gallego and co. can break their winless run against the bottom-placed side.



Hyderabad has notched just seven points from 17 matches. Apart from finishing its final match of the season with a victory, interim coach Javier Lopez and team will be hoping to avoid registering the worst ever points tally in an ISL season.



Chennaiyin FC, which registered just nine points last year, hold the dubious record right now and Hyderabad needs to beat NorthEast to avoid that feat.



Hyderabad has won just one match all season and has not kept even a single clean sheet. This is one final chance for the team to lend some sort of respectability to its campaign. However, it will have to do so without the services of central defender Matthew Kilgallon and goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh.



“This has not been the best of seasons. The situation of the players was not the best when I arrived, but they are motivated to compete. We have been competitive, we got a draw against Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC. The only game where we didn't compete was against Goa. The next game is the last match of this season. Everyone is excited to finish with the three points,” said Lopez.

Match details

