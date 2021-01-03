ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs NEUFC Live Score: Sahil makes ATKMB debut against NorthEast United

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ISL 2020-21 encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

7:20 PM: And here they are, the NorthEast players make their way out to the middle. Soon, followed by the Mariners, led by Arindam Bhattacharja and line up for the National Anthem.

7:11 PM: It's a stark challenge for Gerard Nus and his men. Can they dent the ATKMB fortress tonight?

The Mariners' dynamic duo - Tiri and Jhingan. ATKMB's cornerstone defenders have helped the side record 6 cleansheets - the best in the league so far. - Sportzpics

7:05 PM: Both teams are out on the pitch and going through their training routines.

7:00 PM: We are 30 minutes away from kick-off!

6:45 PM: Meanwhile, East Bengal has prevailed convincingly over Odisha at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. A 3-1 win has finally lent SCEB its first victory while an agonising Odisha is left reeling at the bottom.

Catch all the highlights from the match here: SCEB vs OFC



6:40 PM: ATKMB: 20-year-old Sahil Shaikh makes his ISL debut. Prabis Das comes into side for Pronay Halder.

NEUFC: Gerard Nus makes as many as five changes to his side! Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Suhair Vadakkepeedika,Khassa Camara and Provat Lakra comes in to the 11.

6:32 PM: The Lineups are here!

ATKMB (4-4-2): Arindam Bhattacharja (GK/C), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Sahil Sheikh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

NEUFC (4-4-2): Gurmeet (GK), Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot (C), Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

6:28 PM: Here are all the important stats, head-to-head record and players to watch out for from the second clash of a double-header Super Sunday.

6:22 PM: The Mariners have arrived at the Fatorda Stadium! Can they go on top of the table tonight?

6:20 PM: Some tonic for the nerves!

Highlander revitalised! Can Gallego and Co. shift their fortunes in 2021 after a 11-day break? - Sportzpics

6:10 PM: Recent Form -

ATKMB - DWWDL

NEUFC - DLDDW

Can NorthEast stop the massive slump after a promising start to the season? A win tonight may do wonders, but the Highlanders will sorely miss their main man, Kwesi Appiah.

5:55 PM: Key Numbers: ATKMB VS NEUFC

Goals Scored: ATKMB - 8 NEUFC - 7 Goals Conceded: ATKMB - 3 NEUFC - 10 Cleansheets: ATKMB - 6 NEUFC - 2 Top scorers: Roy Krishna (ATKMB) - 5, Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) - 3 Standings: ATKMB - 16 (2nd) NEUFC - 11 (6th)

ATKMB and NEUFC have similar stats on the goal-scoring front. However, the brick-wall defence of the Mariners have held the edge over most sides. Habas' men have conceded the joint-least goals so far this season. The Highlanders will have an uphill task to gain the three points tonight.

Back at the Fatorda for the first time in 2021 #ATKMBNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/d3mNRjuKZk — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 3, 2021

5:45 PM: Adios 2020, hello 2021!

2020 saw loss, defeat, death and suffering. But it also gave us a few moments to hold on to. We cherish these little mercies as we step into a brand New Year. Here's wishing all our readers and subscribers a very Happy New Year.

Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21 here. Click Here

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to consolidate its position at the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League standings when it takes on NorthEast United FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Antonio Habas' men have claimed 17 points from eight outings this edition, despite missing heaps of clear-cut chances.

The team's defence has been the best in the league so far, conceding just three and keeping six clean sheets. Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja is leading the charge for The Mariners with 24 saves.

Roy Krishna has done the bulk of scoring up front, finding the back of the net five times. Manvir Singh, who has two goals and an assist, is playing second fiddle to the Fijian striker.

David Williams' return to full fitness is a boost for ATKMB but the Australian forward, who bagged seven goals and five assists last season, is yet to reach his best.

Habas defended Krishna's performances in the previous two games, while also providing an injury update on Javier Hernandez, who has missed five straight matches.

FOLLOW LIVE | ISL 2020-21 LIVE, SCEB 1 - 0 OFC: Pilkington gives East Bengal lead against Odisha

“I have to analyse the performance of the whole team and not just Roy Krishna. He can score goals but what's important is his attitude and overall performance. Javi was well, but just before the Chennaiyin FC match he had some problem, and we preferred not to force the player," the Spanish coach added.

Meanwhile, after accumulating eight points from its opening four fixtures, NEUFC picked up only three in its next four. With two victories, five draws and a loss, Gerard Nus' outfit is suddenly part of a mid-table melee.

The Highlanders, who have had a mixed 2020-21 ISL, came from behind to secure a point against Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, while they dropped two from winning positions versus FC Goa and Odisha FC.

NorthEast boss Nus feels his squad has what it takes to breach the ATKMB backline and get back on track in the playoffs race.

"If they concede only three goals in eight games, you know they're doing lots of good things. We'd like to prove those statistics wrong by scoring more goals. In the last game against Odisha, we made a record 18 attempts. That's something we need to feel proud of as no other ISL team has achieved that so far," he told, during a pre-match press conference.

ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Nus will miss his top-scorer Kwesi Appiah, who is out injured, and the gaffer suggested that he could be active in the January transfer window.

“We're looking to get Appiah ready as soon as possible. We are discussing everything with the medical department. We want to do everything in our hands to make him ready for the upcoming games.

"In terms of movement in the market, we have our eyes and ears open. To determine the players needed, we have to analyse and consult with the coaching staff and management," he claimed.

As Mohun Bagan chases a sixth win in the tournament, a spot in the top-four is NEUFC's if it comes out on top in the ninth game of the season for either side.