ISL News ISL 2020, Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal Live Score: BFC braces for SCEB challenge in post Cuadrat era ISL Live, SCEB vs BFC Live Streaming Updates: Catch the Indian Super League live football score updates from the clash between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC played at the Fatorda Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 January, 2021 17:30 IST Naushad Moosa (in red) will face his first test as interim head coach when Bengaluru FC takes on SC East Bengal today. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 January, 2021 17:30 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of today's ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal clash.Bengaluru FC will look to snap a three-match winless run when it takes on SC East Bengal in the ISL on Saturday.--Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21.The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.ISL 2020 will be televised live at 7.30 pm IST on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.