ISL 2020, Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal Live Score: BFC braces for SCEB challenge in post Cuadrat era

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of today's ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal clash.

Bengaluru FC will look to snap a three-match winless run when it takes on SC East Bengal in the ISL on Saturday.

--

Follow Sportstar's full coverage (Latest news, Interviews, Features, Points table, Quiz, Videos) of ISL 2020-21.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.