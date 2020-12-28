ISL 2020-21 preview: Dominant ATK Mohun Bagan faces Chennaiyin FC test

Fresh after a 10-day break, ATK Mohun Bagan will want to finish 2020 on a high and pocket three points to take the sole-lead in the points table when it takes on Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

The Mariners are currently on 16 points, tied with league-toppers Mumbai City FC, and would hope to take advantage of the misfiring Marina Machans, playing their second match in just four days.

Coach Antonio Habas, however, is not taking things for granted saying, “Chennaiyin have very good players and it is going to be a hard game for us. My team is going to have to concentrate throughout the match.”

His side's opponent on the night -- CFC -- though has several issues on its hands. The main problem has been its inability to convert chances with strikers fluffing relatively easy opportunities in the final third. Slovakia forward Jakub Sylvestr especially has been poor so far this season, and missed a couple of easy chances on Saturday.

In its previous match on Saturday, Chennai allowed SC East Bengal to come back from behind twice and salvage a 2-2 draw due to some extremely poor defending during set-pieces.

Coach Csaba Laszlo clearly stated that his side needs to start converting its chances to stay in the hunt.

“It is incredible the number of chances we create. We have to be converting more of these opportunities. At the same time, I am delighted to see more Indian goalscorers, seeing Rahim Ali and Lallianzuala Chhangte get on the scoresheet is very pleasing. We are working in the right direction, and I am hopeful of a positive result to end the year,” said Laszlo.