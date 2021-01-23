ISL 2020-21, FCG vs KBFC Live Football Score: Kerala Blasters faces FC Goa

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ISL 2020-21 encounter between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES:

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following the inclusion of SC East Bengal, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW:

A week ago, the last act shattered Kerala Blasters as East Bengal pulled off a stunning draw with a stoppage-time goal. A couple of days ago, the Blasters were at the happy end after another injury-time action, this time K.P. Rahul bringing the match-winner against Bengaluru FC.

That win was only Blasters' third in 12 matches in the Indian Super League 2020-21 season (ISL) but now though they are in the ninth rung in the 11-team ladder, the Kochi side is just three points away from the fourth-placed Hyderabad FC. That should be a happy thought as the Blasters take on third-placed FC Goa at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Saturday.

“We are competing in every match till the end. In the last three matches, we competed well. We played well and we got the points,” said Kibu Vicuna, the Kerala Blasters head coach. “We are happy that we are close (to the top four) but we are focusing on the next game.”

Vicuna feels that Goa has some very dangerous players. “They are a good team, very well prepared with fantastic players. They are playing well. They have very dangerous players. Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz and Romario Jesuraj are playing well," he said.

"I hope that tomorrow in the game, we are going to be better. And also creating more chances than at the beginning of the season.

The last time the two met, on December 6, Goa ran away with a 3-1 victory with Igor Angulo scoring two goals. Goa has also authored some great comebacks, after conceding early goals, and this will make the side a tough nut to crack for rival teams.

“We play as a team, we fight until the last minute. Each player has to fight. They know that they will not be in the squad if they don't do that. You will win some or lose some, but fighting is the most important thing,” said Juan Ferrando, the Goa head coach.

“It will be a very difficult game (against the Blasters). They have been trying to play good football. They have different plans and are making the most of free spaces. They have a good squad,” he said.