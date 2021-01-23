ISL 2020-21 preview: Jamshedpur eyes turnaround against in-form Hyderabad

Smarting from three successive defeats, Jamshedpur FC will be desperate to turn things around when it faces Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 fixture at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

The business end of the tournament beckons and after 12 games, Jamshedpur finds itself in a precarious position.

Three defeats on the spin have seen it drop to eighth on the table and it will look to break the streak of losses as it sets its eyes on qualifying for its first-ever playoffs.

In Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur has a coach who knows what it takes to get there. The Englishman masterminded Chennaiyin's fairy tale run last season after taking charge midway, guiding it from the bottom of the table to the final.

And despite dropping points in recent games, Coyle believes Jamshedpur is in a better position this time to make the top four compared to the position he found himself with the two-time ISL winner last season.

"We have eight games to go to fight for those playoff spots," said Coyle.

"And if anybody knows the challenge of doing that, it's myself, since I was down there at the bottom last year (with Chennaiyin) before we set out on a tremendous run.

"Jamshedpur are in a better position than I was with Chennaiyin last year. So we are more than capable of making up the deficit to get there. What we have to do is get back to our very best."

Jamshedpur has bolstered its squad in the transfer window with the additions of forwards Seiminlen Doungel (loan) and Farukh Choudhary, both of whom could feature on Sunday.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have been in good form, unbeaten in their previous four games. And one area they will be looking to capitalise on is Jamshedpur's stuttering defense that has conceded eight goals in their last three games. Earlier, Coyle's side had just conceded nine goals in as many matches.

But Hyderabad is up against a side it has never managed to beat in its three meetings so far, allowing Jamshedpur to be optimistic about its chances as well.

Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez is expecting a difficult game for both sides.

"We play against a team that will want to win after three consecutive teams," he said.

"They want to try and arrive in the top four which is the reason they signed two new players. It's a strong team led by a coach with a lot of experience." With just four points separating both teams at the moment, there could be another close encounter on the cards.