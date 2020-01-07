ISL: FC Goa hosts NorthEast United with chance to regain top spot

FC Goa will look to return to winning ways after losing its last match when it hosts NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

FC Goa’s four-match winning streak was ended by defending champions Bengaluru FC last week but a win against NorthEast on Wednesday will send it to the top of the points table.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, is desperate for a victory as it last won a match more than two months ago.

FC Goa has not lost a game when scoring first and the onus will be on Kai Heerings and Mislav Komorski to contain Ferran Corominas, who has already netted seven times in eight matches.

Read: Jamshedpur ropes in Spanish striker David Grande

“NorthEast is a very good team. If we do not play 100 percent, I’m sure it is not going to be easy,” said FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

The Gaurs have been prolific with set-pieces as well and already netted 10 goals from dead-ball situations.

Robert Jarni’s Guwahati-based side is eighth on the table and scoring goals has been a major issue. It has scored only nine goals, the lowest in the league.

Although it has the talismanic Asamoah Gyan, who remains its top-scorer with four goals, others have not really contributed.

The return of Uruguayan striker Federico Gallego will be a major boost to its attack, and should he combine well with Gyan, it can resolve its woes upfront.

NorthEast is yet to win an away match against FC Goa but Jarni hopes that his men can do the job and pick up a much-needed win.

“We have nine matches to go. We will go there to win. They are a good team but we are confident as we are (as good as FC Goa). The mood in the team is really great and we are ready for the match,” said Jarni.