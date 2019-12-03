ISL 2019-20: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC - Talking points

Panagiotis Triadis's 90th-minute equaliser denied Jamshedpur FC top spot at the end of the matchday six in the Indian Super League. NorthEast United, which had trailed the host for over an hour after Sergio Castel's strike in the 28th minute, moved up to fourth with the draw.

Sportstar looks at the key facets of a topsy-turvy match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

MATCH BLOG

Jamshedpur FC's profligacy proves decisive

In a match of few chances for either team, Jamshedpur's failure to find a second goal proved decisive in the final analysis with NorthEast United snatching a point thanks to Triadis's late equaliser.

Spanish forward Castel had a chance to double Jamshedpur's advantage just minutes after he gave it the lead with a volleyed finish. His attempted backheel from a low cross from Narender Gahlot was marginally wide and a huge let-off for NorthEast United given the home team's dominance in the first half.

Defender Tiri would go on to have two opportunities to increase Jamshedpur's advantage but the second goal remained elusive for the home team.

Asamoah Gyan provides evidence of being more than a goal-scorer

Gyan had had a disappointing night in front of goal. Twice his first touch let him down and he wasn't at his sharpest to take advantage of Memo Moura's mistake late in the second half, having won possession on the edge of the Jamshedpur penalty area.

But, he put them behind him and made a crucial intervention in the last minute of regulation time. Gyan beat Jamshedpur captain Tiri to an aerial ball, glancing it onto the path of Triadis, who finished off the chance with aplomb.

It was evidence of Gyan's threat not just as a goal-scorer but whose aerial ability gives NorthEast another attacking dimension should it find itself in a similar position again.

Penalty or not?

Jamshedpur, despite being wasteful in front of goal, will feel it should have been awarded a penalty for Wayne Vaz's foul on Aniket Jadhav inside the penalty area in the minutes before Triadis pulled NorthEast United level.

Having replaced Castel in the 77th minute, Jadhav's quick feet and trickery drew Vaz into a foul. Jamshedpur's bench was in disbelief as they didn't get the referee's decision.