ISL 2019: Hyderabad FC is in the right direction now, says coach Phil Brown

Hyderabad FC head coach Phil Brown says that next contest against Chennaiyin FC on Sunday in Chennai is a vital game where his team should look to get the momentum going in its favour.

In an interaction here on Saturday before the team left for Chennai, Brown says it is certainly not a must-win situation as it is still a long way to go in this season. “But, the team has to start the season after the break in style. “We have to focus what is important to get three points from the match,” he added.

“Well, the biggest challenge is to empty the treatment room as we went into the break in the ISL with nine players including five to six key members on the injured list,” Brown said.

“Even now, Adil Khan is injured in an international game and that is a huge disappointment for us,” he said to a query. The coach also confessed that because of the weakness or lack of quality on the pitch, Hyderabad FC could win only one of the four games it played so far.

“But, now the best part for me as a coach is that there is competition amongst players to be in the starting line-up as all of them are fit and this is the best sign for a coach,” he said with a big smile.

“We hope to come up with the right formations, plans for Indian and international players to get positive results in the coming matches. We are far more relaxed now and we know what we are doing and what are the targets,” Brown explained.

Questioned whether both Bobo and Marcelo will play against Chennai, the head coach could only say the two were available for selection. “I have to be careful in understanding that Bobo has not played too much of football. So, hopefully, I will make the right decision,” he said.

“We certainly defended well in the last two games and only a lapse of concentration and a poor referees decision cost us the last match against NorthEast United FC,” Brown said.

“But, we are in the right direction now, heading towards the positive end of the game which is more important for me,” he said.

For his part, Mathew Kilgallon feels the squad has good Indian players who are also wonderful characters. “They ask questions and [are] willing to learn. We have great camaraderie and hope to find the winning touch soon as we trained well, the break came at the right right time,” he said.