ISL 2019 LIVE score, commentary: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters

Catch all the LIVE updates of the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.

What's at stake?

Defending champion Bengaluru FC is unbeaten this season and currently sits fifth in the table with six points from four games. Carles Cuadrat men will look to add to their 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC and move to second place in the table.

Kerala Blasters, which is currently languishing in the lower half of the ISL table at seventh, desperately needs a win to snap its three-match winless streak. A draw will lift the Kochi-based side to sixth while a win will see it overtake Bengaluru FC to fifth in the table.

Our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda previews the Southern rivalry -

A record crowd is expected at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium when Bengaluru FC meets Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Bengaluru on Saturday.

The venue's South Stand — which last seated spectators during the 2018 ISL final — has been opened again to satisfy the heavy demand for tickets, and it would not be a surprise if the attendance record for an ISL game here, currently in the region of 24,000, is broken.

There has always been an edge to the rivalry between the sides, off the pitch at least. On the field, the results have been lopsided: Bengaluru FC is unbeaten in the four matches against Kerala Blasters, winning three of them.

When the teams last met at the Kanteerava Stadium in February this year, BFC rallied from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, with Sunil Chhetri netting the equaliser five minutes from time.

As many as six Bengaluru FC players were on duty for India this past week, but coach Carles Cuadrat dismissed concerns about fatigue. "They can take extra learning from playing international football," the Spanish coach said.

The international break came after Bengaluru FC had posted its first win of the season, a 3-0 rout of Chennaiyin FC at home. Chhetri played as a central striker in that game, with Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan on either side and Manuel Onwu on the bench. That all-Indian forward-line is a formula Bengaluru FC could stick to, provided all three players are fully fit and rested.

Kerala Blasters, with four points from four games, has been set back by injury to key players this season. On Friday, head coach Eelco Schattorie refused to offer any updates on his injured players, seemingly for strategic reasons. But he and Kerala will know they have their task cut out.

The match will be live on Star Sports network and streaming on Hotstar, kick-off at 7.30 pm (IST).