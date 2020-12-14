ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news, formation

Table topper Mumbai City FC will look to extend its four-game winning streak in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 when it takes on seventh-placed Jamshedpur FC on Monday.

Jamshedpur FC, managed by former Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle, has a solitary win against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mumbai, managed by Sergio Lobera, began the season with 1-0 loss to NorthEast United FC but found its rhythm with wins over FC Goa, SC East Bengal, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC.

Owe Coyle has been trying to figure out a good combination in the wide areas as he started with William Lalnunfela and Aniket Jadhav upfront in the last game against SC East Bengal. However, a poor first-half performance from them forced Coyle to send in his regular picks Jackichand Singh and Amarjit Singh, who could start alongside Nerijus Valskis against Mumbai City.

Meanwhile, Lobera has been rotating his backline which could see Mohamad Rakip start ahead of Amey Ranawade. Mehtab Singh could replace Hernan Santana in the central defence alongside Mourtada Fall. Bartholomew Ogbeche, who scored his first goal of the season against Odisha FC, could get the nod ahead of another star forward Adam Le Fondre.

Predicted Mumbai City XI (4-2-3-1):

Amrinder Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard; Bartholomew Ogbeche

Predicted Jamshedpur XI (4-3-3):

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Amarjit Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh.

Fantasy picks

We have got you covered for your fantasy MCFC-JFC XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis.

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (MCFC); Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC); Mohammed Mobashir (JFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC); Nerijus Valskis (JFC).