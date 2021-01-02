Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters' Albino Gomes makes third penalty save ISL 2020: Kerala Blasters' Albino Gomes saved a penalty against Mumbai City FC's Hugo Boumous in the Indian Super League. Team Sportstar 02 January, 2021 21:41 IST Albino Gomes in action against Mumbai City FC in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpcis Team Sportstar 02 January, 2021 21:41 IST Kerala Blasters' goalkeeper Albino Gomes made his third penalty save of the Indian Super League (ISL) season in the 0-2 defeat against Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday.AS IT HAPPENEDIn the 72nd minute, Albino dived to his right to thwart Hugo Boumous' spot-kick to keep the score at 0-2. Earlier, he couldn't keep out the penalty against Adam le Fondre in the third minute.This is the third spot-kick the Kerala shot-stopper saved this season after having repeated it against Chennaiyin FC's Jakub Sylvestr and Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri.In the match against NorthEast United FC, Kwesi Appiah blazed his penalty over the bar while stepping up to Albino.Since the 2015-16 season, no player has saved more penalties in a single season than Albino. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos