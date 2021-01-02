ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters' Albino Gomes makes third penalty save

Kerala Blasters' goalkeeper Albino Gomes made his third penalty save of the Indian Super League (ISL) season in the 0-2 defeat against Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

In the 72nd minute, Albino dived to his right to thwart Hugo Boumous' spot-kick to keep the score at 0-2. Earlier, he couldn't keep out the penalty against Adam le Fondre in the third minute.

This is the third spot-kick the Kerala shot-stopper saved this season after having repeated it against Chennaiyin FC's Jakub Sylvestr and Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri.

In the match against NorthEast United FC, Kwesi Appiah blazed his penalty over the bar while stepping up to Albino.

Since the 2015-16 season, no player has saved more penalties in a single season than Albino.