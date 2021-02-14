ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

ATK Mohun Bagan (AKMB) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in an important clash of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Sunday.

Jamshedpur bounced back from a defeat to SC East Bengal and register a late win over Chennaiyin FC. The Red Miners are sixth on the table with 21 points from 17 matches, meanwhile, Mohun Bagan is second with 33 points from 16 outings.

In the reverse fixture in December, Mohun Bagan lost 1-2 after a brace from Nerijus Valskis.

There are doubts over the availability of Nerijus Valskis, Alex Lima and Laldinliana Rentheli due to injury concerns for Jamshedpur.

Podcast - The latest episode of The Full Time Show features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal.

Here's how the two teams could line-up on the night.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-4-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez; Marcelinho, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Rentheli, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary

Fantasy Picks

We have also got you covered for your Bengaluru-ATK Mohun Bagan combined fantasy XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB) Vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Suggested playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Ricky Lallawmawma (JFC), Lenny Rodrigues (ATKMB), Alex Lima (JFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Marcelinho (ATKMB), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)