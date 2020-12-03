ISL 2020-21 news, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

In match 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC will square off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

ATKMB has managed to keep core group of players from last title-winning ATK team and coaching department led by Antonio Habas. The Kolkata giant won both of its opening matches against Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal with captain Roy Krishna leading from the front.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC's new coach Stuart Baxter had roped in star forward Marcelinho along with former Newcastle defender Steven Taylor and South African midfielder Cole Alexander.

Odisha is winless in the season so far after lost its opening match 1-0 against Hyderabad FC and holding Jamshedpur FC to a 2-2 draw.

ATKMB might field a changed XI as Habas has been trying to figure out who - David Williams or Edu Garcia - can partner Roy Krishna better upfront.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora; Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcelinho, Laishram Singh; Manuel Onwu.

We have got you covered for your fantasy ATKMB-OFC XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Combined FCG-MCFC XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB); Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Steven Taylor (OFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Hendry Antonay (OFC); Cole Alexander (OFC), Javier Hernandez (ATKMB); Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Marcelinho (OFC), Laishram Singh (OFC); Roy Krishna (ATKMB).