ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Southern rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will square off in an important clash of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Friday.

BFC arrested its eight-game winless run in the tournament with a 2-0 victory over SC East Bengal in its last game. The Blues are currently in sixth place with 18 points from 15 matches. Meanwhile, CFC is down in eighth with 16 points from the same number of outings as its next opponent.

Following a 0-2 loss to Hyderabad FC in their previous encounter, the Marina Machans and manager Csaba Laszlo will be boosted by the availability of new signing Manuel Lanzarote, vice-captain Anirudh Thapa and centre-back Enes Sipovic.

On the other hand, interim Bengaluru head coach Naushad Moosa confirmed that defender Juanan is out for the season. Full-back Rahul Bheke is suspended, while Leon Augustine has suffered a hamstring injury. However, the experienced Erik Paartalu is set to return.

Here's how the two teams could line-up on the night.

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Francisco Gonzalez, Pratik Chaudhari, Ajith Kumar; Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri; Cleiton Silva.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Rahim Ali.

Fantasy Picks

We have also got you covered for your Bengaluru-Chennaiyin combined fantasy XI. Captaincy pick: Cleiton Silva, Vice-captain: Manuel Lanzarote.

Suggested playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Pratik Chaudhari (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Manuel Lanzarote (CFC), Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).