ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC will look to end the year on a high when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the GMC stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

Csaba Laszlo's side comes into the tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with SC East Bengal, while ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in its last game.

Antonio Habas' side is well-rested, playing its first game after a 10-day break while Chennaiyin had only a two-day break.

A win would see ATK Mohun Bagan climb to the top of the ISL standings. The Mariners are currently on 16 points, tied with league-topper Mumbai City FC. Seventh-placed Chennaiyin could take the fourth spot if it were to win by two or more goals.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Vishal Kaith, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-5-1)

Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Eli Sabia (CFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Edu Garcia (ATKMB), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Rahim Ali (CFC).