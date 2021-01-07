ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look to move from the bottom places in the table when it takes on bottom-placed Odisha FC (OFC) in match 50 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Kerala, which is tenth in the table, has had a patchy run of form since the season began and desperately needs a second win of the season after losing 2-0 to Mumbai City FC.

Read | ISL 2020-21 preview: Still searching for win, Odisha FC ready for Kerala

A winless Odisha is at the bottom of the table with only two points from eight matches. It earned a commendable 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC but lost 3-1 SC East Bengal in its latest match.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP; Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Arshdeep Singh; Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Shubham Sarangi; Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Daniel Lalhlimpuia; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio.

Also read | ISL: Points table, goals scored, goal difference

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Jordan Murray (KBFC), Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio (OFC)

Arshdeep Singh (OFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC); Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Cole Alexander (OFC); Diego Mauricio (OFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC).