ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 07 January, 2021 12:06 IST Odisha FC will cut down the gap between itself and Kerala Blasters to one point if it wins on Thursday. - isl media Team Sportstar 07 January, 2021 12:06 IST Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look to move from the bottom places in the table when it takes on bottom-placed Odisha FC (OFC) in match 50 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.Kerala, which is tenth in the table, has had a patchy run of form since the season began and desperately needs a second win of the season after losing 2-0 to Mumbai City FC. Read | ISL 2020-21 preview: Still searching for win, Odisha FC ready for Kerala A winless Odisha is at the bottom of the table with only two points from eight matches. It earned a commendable 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC but lost 3-1 SC East Bengal in its latest match. Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP; Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray.Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Arshdeep Singh; Hendry Antonay, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Shubham Sarangi; Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Daniel Lalhlimpuia; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio.Also read | ISL: Points table, goals scored, goal differenceFantasy picksCaptaincy pick: Jordan Murray (KBFC), Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio (OFC)Arshdeep Singh (OFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC); Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Cole Alexander (OFC); Diego Mauricio (OFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC).ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.