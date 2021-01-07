ISL 2020, KBFC vs OFC Live Score: Kerala Blasters faces Odisha FC

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the ISL 2020-21 encounter between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:45 PM: As Kerala Blasters FC takes on Odisha FC in match 50 of the 2020-21 ISL, here are the predicted starting lineups and possible fantasy picks from the fixture. (READ MORE)

MATCH PREVIEW:

Odisha FC is the only team that has failed to register a win in the 2020-21 edition of the Indian Super League. It will be hungry to open the account against Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday.

Kerala has posted only one win and is lying ninth among the 11 teams. The men from Kochi have struggled to score freely. The fact that they have scored just eight goals – only the bottom-placed Odisha has netted less – should be a worrying statistic. But coach Kibu Vicuna isn't disheartened. “The good thing is that we created chances,” he said.

“The bad thing is that we did not score. We are working to improve in this aspect. Every game is different.”

He added he had respect for Odisha. “They did not deserve to lose the last match against East Bengal. They have good players. So we will focus on having a good game, creating chances and taking them."

His counterpart Stuart Baxter concurred. “The biggest issue we have right now is that despite playing well in most games, we haven't been able to turn it into results,” he said. “Simply putting the ball into your net and stopping the ball from going into your opponent's net — how do we do that and how do we do that more efficiently? Despite playing reasonably good football in most games, and dominating at times, those are not being translated into results. That can damage belief.”