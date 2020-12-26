ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will resume its hunt for its first win in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when it faces Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday.

Robbie Fowler's SCEB comes into the tie after drawing 1-1 with Kerala Blasters. The side looked set to claim its first win but was undone by Jeakson Singh's stoppage-time equaliser.

SCEB's key defender Daniel Fox made a comeback after three games last time around and will add some much-needed solidity to the backline. The attacking trio of Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma and Anthony Pilkington have looked impressive and will hope to get on the scoresheet on Saturday.

CFC arrives on the high of beating FC Goa 2-1, a game in which Rafael Crivellaro scored a stunning Olympic goal. Csaba Laszlo's team will continue to miss the services of striker Esmael Goncalves, who is yet to recover from injury. The two-time ISL champion will also be without Reagan Singh, who will sit the game out due to suspension after picking up four yellow cards.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (4-4-2)

Debjit Majumder, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Haobam Singh, Bikash Jairu, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington.

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev.

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Vice-captain: Anthony Pilkington (SCEB)

Debjit Majumder (SCEB), Eli Sabia (CFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Sehnaj Singh (SCEB), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Mohammed Rafique (SCEB), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC),Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB).

