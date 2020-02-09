ISL LIVE: Thoi Singh starts for Chennaiyin, Chhetri on bench for Bengaluru FC

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR'S LIVE coverage of the 2019-20 Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

LIVE UPDATES:

So far in the season, Chennaiyin has scored 16 goals and conceded 10 in the eight matches it has played at the 'Marina Arena'. CFC has not managed to score only twice at home, against Mumbai and ATK at the beginning of the season.

This is Chennaiyin's 50th match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

The talismanic striker, Chhetri, has scored five goals against Chennaiyin FC.

Team news:

BFC: Sunil Chhetri starts on the bench as Dimas Delgado has been named the captain tonight. Dimas Delgado has been named the captain for the night.

Starting XIs: Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthleim, Masih Saighani, Edwin Vanspaul, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Lallianzuala Chhangte Subs: Karanjit Singh, Deepak Tangri, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Andre Schembri, Dragos Firtulescu, Rahim Ali Coach- Owen Coyle Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nishu Kumar, Juanan, Albert Serran, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Ashique Kuruniyan Subs: Francisco Borges, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Kean Lewis, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill Coach- Carles Cuadrat

It's the Southern Derby time!!

Chennaiyin and Bengaluru will lock horns for the 7th time in ISL on Sunday. As of now, the head-to-head honours are shared equally as both teams have won three games each. BFC has conceded eight goals while Chennaiyin has let in 11 goals so far.

Did you know? Courtesy ISL.

No team has scored more goals than Chennaiyin’s tally of 15 (in five matches) in 2020.

Bengaluru has lost its last two away matches.

12 of the 19 goals Bengaluru has scored this season have been from set pieces.

STAT ATTACK

Most goals:

(CFC) Nerijus Valskis is currently the second-highest scorer with 12 goals.

(BFC) Sunil Chhetri is sixth in the list with nine goals.

Most clean sheets:

(BFC) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is first in the list- nine

(CFC) Vishal Kaith is eighth in the list- two

Most assists:

(CFC) Rafael Crivellaro is second in the list- six

(BFC) Eric Paartalu and Dimas Delgado fourth and fifth, respectively- five each

Standings in the points table:

With eight wins, four draws and three losses, Bengaluru currently sits third in the table with 28 points after 15 games.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, is currently fifth with 21 points from 14 games, including six wins, three draws and five losses .

Full points table:

Points table, goals scored, goals difference

WATCH: From their first meeting back in grade 7, to I-League and Indian Super League titles, to Vadivelu jokes - Chennaiyin FC's Dhanpal Ganesh and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul talk about all things fun with Sportstar in this #OffThePitch episode.

MATCH PREVIEW by our reporter Anirudh Velamuri

Chennaiyin FC hosts Bengaluru FC in its last home game of this Indian Super League campaign with its playoff chances revived under Owen Coyle.

The Irishman has made a remarkable impact since replacing John Gregory. Taking over a club that had won just five points and was rock bottom, he has helped Chennaiyin pick up 16 points from a possible 24 to go fifth in the table, five points behind Mumbai City FC with two games in hand.

While Chennaiyin still concedes goals at the same rate (1.67 per game under Gregory and 1.63 per game under Coyle), what has changed is its fortunes at the other end. After scoring just four goals from six games (0.24 goals per game) under Gregory this season, CFC has since scored 22 goals in eight games (2.75 goals per game).

These statistics aren’t lost on Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat. Speaking ahead of the game, he said, “Chennaiyin are in a positive mood as they are fighting for the top four too.

“It’s clear that with the new coach, they have another kind of spirit in their game. He has been getting them to believe more in the creative process. They have become a team who score a lot of goals.”

Scoring first will be crucial for Chennaiyin. It hasn’t lost a match where it has taken the lead this season, winning six games and drawing three. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, has lost all three game where the opposition had scored the opening goal.

“A lot of things are important in these kind of games. For example, who is the first team to score the goal? The three games that we have lost, it has been because when the other team scored first, they were comfortable. We will try to score first but we know it is not going to be easy.”

Coyle is expecting an exciting, tight game against the defending champion on Sunday. “We are respectful of the champions but do not fear them,” he said.

“They are a strong, physical team that defends well. We are aware of the threats they possess. To win the game, we have to play very well offensively but we do know that we have to do better defensively too.”

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, who has been playing in the midfield since the game against NorthEast United, could find a new partner in the middle of the park as Anirudh Thapa is suspended and Germanpreet Singh is carrying an injury.

Bengaluru, fresh from its win against Paro FC in the first leg of its AFC Cup Preliminary Stage 2 clash, will be without Raphael Augusto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Rino Anto, who continue their return from injury, while Harmanjot Khabra serves a suspension.

MATCH BROADCAST DETAILS

The match will be shown on the Star Sports network and the live streaming can be followed on Hotstar. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.