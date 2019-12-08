Chennaiyin coach Coyle: We don't come in fear of Jamshedpur

Taking up the job as the new Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle is trying to infuse positive energy in the side and haul up the former champion from its present distress.

“The team has a great history but went through a low last season and now it has made a slow start. The club has a good squad but has played a few draws. It needs to gain the momentum and back it with a few wins to get back in the contest. Going by my experience the play-off certainly looks achievable. Once you get to the play-offs as we know we have the capability of being the champions,” Coyle spelled out the revival mantra ahead of his first assignment against host Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Monday.

On Jamshedpur FC, Coyle said, "We don’t come in fear of them (Jamshedpur) but we respect them as the opponent. We have to be at our very best tomorrow to win the game. The JFC has got some fantastic players but we also have some good players in our squad like the skipper (Lucian Goian), who is a great leader. We have very good pieces in our team and we just need to put them together in an effective manner,” said Coyle, who is looking to inspire Chennaiyin out of the current mire.

When asked about the chances of his side making it to the play-offs, Coyle said the objective is not insurmountable with 12 games to go in the league. “The best time to arrive at the play-offs is towards the end because in football there is nothing worse than losing the lead. Once you are at the top and start falling it is difficult to stop the slide that but if you start gaining the momentum gradually then the progress is more effective. We need to find a formula of going from strength to strength. I feel there is enough quality in the side to be going and winning games and we need to get back the confidence,” Coyle held out hope for Chennaiyin fans.

Skipper Lucian Goian reciprocated head coach’s faith saying the team is trying to turn a new leaf under his inspiration “This is transition phase for us and we have to show the ability to adapt to it as professional players. I am sure the coach is coming with some positive energy and I am sure he will inspire the team to give their best on the pitch,” Goian said.