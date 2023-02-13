Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC condemn fan violence during ISL meeting

Indian Super League clubs Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC condemned the fan violence in their recent ISL meeting on Saturday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Fans from both teams clashed in the stands during Bengaluru’s 1-0 win over Blasters.

“We have taken note of the incidents that took place in the stands shortly after the game on Saturday. Both clubs strongly condemn any acts of harassment, abuse or violence and are working closely to identify those involved at all stages of these incidents,” the release said.

“The southern rivalry, while a great spectacle and celebration of what Indian football has managed to achieve so quickly, requires a concentrated effort from all stakeholders involved to maintain a healthy stadium environment. We will always strive to keep experiences at games safe and reiterate that abuse and violence have no place in football.”