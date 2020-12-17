ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Odisha FC (OFC) wll take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 31 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on December 17, Thursday.

The Blues are featuring in their fourth season, while Odisha is making its second appearance in the league.

Since Odisha FC debuted last season, the two have only have faced each other twice during the league stage. Odisha, in terms of wins during the regular season, enjoys a success rate of 30.4 per cent, having won 7 of its 23 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru, in the regular season, has registered 36 wins from 66 matches at a success rate of 54.5 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - OFC-BFC (Total: 2 | Wins - OFC:0, BFC:2)

OFC and BFC faced off twice during the league stage in the 2019-20 season and the both the games were won by the latter.

First meeting (OFC-BFC)

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 4, 2019 at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Pune. The game witnessed a total of 22 attempts on goal, 12 each from both sides, and the possession was dominated by the host Odisha.. In the end, it was the visiting Bengaluru side which walked away with three points after Juanan scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute.

Recent Head-to-Head form - OFC-BFC

OFC vs BFC: 0-1

BFC vs OFC: 3-0



STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Odisha FC: 0

Bengaluru FC: 4

Top goal scorers:

1 goal - Juanan (BFC), Sunil Chettri (BFC), Deshorn Brown (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC)

Top scorers for each team last season:

Odisha FC: Aridane Satana (9)

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (9)

Clean sheets:

Odisha FC: 0

Bengaluru FC: 2

Red Cards:

Jamshedpur FC: 0

Odisha FC: 0