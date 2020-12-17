ISL News ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for BFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC. Team Sportstar 17 December, 2020 13:45 IST Team Sportstar 17 December, 2020 13:45 IST Odisha FC (OFC) wll take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 31 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on December 17, Thursday.The Blues are featuring in their fourth season, while Odisha is making its second appearance in the league.Since Odisha FC debuted last season, the two have only have faced each other twice during the league stage. Odisha, in terms of wins during the regular season, enjoys a success rate of 30.4 per cent, having won 7 of its 23 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru, in the regular season, has registered 36 wins from 66 matches at a success rate of 54.5 per cent.Overall Head To Head - OFC-BFC (Total: 2 | Wins - OFC:0, BFC:2)OFC and BFC faced off twice during the league stage in the 2019-20 season and the both the games were won by the latter.First meeting (OFC-BFC)The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 4, 2019 at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Pune. The game witnessed a total of 22 attempts on goal, 12 each from both sides, and the possession was dominated by the host Odisha.. In the end, it was the visiting Bengaluru side which walked away with three points after Juanan scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute.Recent Head-to-Head form - OFC-BFCOFC vs BFC: 0-1BFC vs OFC: 3-0STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Odisha FC: 0Bengaluru FC: 4Top goal scorers:1 goal - Juanan (BFC), Sunil Chettri (BFC), Deshorn Brown (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC)Top scorers for each team last season:Odisha FC: Aridane Satana (9)Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (9)Clean sheets:Odisha FC: 0Bengaluru FC: 2Red Cards:Jamshedpur FC: 0Odisha FC: 0ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Preview