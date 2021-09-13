SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22: Fixtures, match timings and venues

SC East Bengal will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC at 7:30pm at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The new-look team, which will be coached Spaniard Manolo Diaz, will then take on ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27 in a much-awaited Kolkata Derby.

Here's is SC East Bengal's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -