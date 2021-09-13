ISL News

SC East Bengal ISL 2021-22: Fixtures, match timings and venues

SC East Bengal will begin its Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC at 7:30pm at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 September, 2021 16:21 IST

SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 21 in its opening game of the ISL 2021-22 season.   -  SPORTZPICS

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 September, 2021 16:21 IST

SC East Bengal will begin its Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign on November 21 against Jamshedpur FC at 7:30pm at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The new-look team, which will be coached Spaniard Manolo Diaz, will then take on ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27 in a much-awaited Kolkata Derby.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues

Here's is SC East Bengal's full list of ISL 2021-22 fixtures until January 2021 -

Match Number

Date

Fixture

Timings (IST)

Venue

03November 21, 2021SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium
09November 27, 2021SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium
13November 30, 2021Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium
16December 03, 2021Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium
21December 07, 2021SC East Bengal vs FC Goa7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium
27December 12, 2021SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium
32December 17, 2021NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmPJN Stadium, Fatorda
39December 23, 2021Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim
49January 04, 2021Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal7:30pmAthletic Stadium, Bambolim
52January 07, 2021SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC7:30pmTilak Maidan Stadium

Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App