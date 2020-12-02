ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 14 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on December 2, Wednesday.

Hyderabad FC is in its second ISL season, while Jamshedpur FC is in its fourth season of the tournament. Jamshedpur has a success rate of 30.35 per cent in the league stage with 17 wins from 56 matches. Hyderabad, meanwhile, has a success rate of 15 per cent with 3 wins from 20 matches.

HFC won its opening match of the season 1-0 against Odisha FC and drew 0-0 against Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur began the season with a 1-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC and drew 2-2 against Odisha FC in the second match.



Overall Head-to-head form ( Wins: JFC - 1, HFC - 0 | Draw: 1)

The two sides have met twice in the league stage of 2019-20 ISL season with Jamshedpur winning the first match 3-1, while the second match ended in a 1-1 draw.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on October 29, 2019, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Farukh Choudhary put JFC ahead in the 34th minute but HFC went level on the stroke of half time through Marcelinho's strike. Aniket Jadhav restored JFC's lead with a 62nd minute strike, while Sergio Castel added a third 76th minute to seal three points for his team.

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored:

Jamshedpur FC: 4

Hyderabad FC: 2

Top scorers:

Farukh Choudhary (JFC) - 1

Marcelinho (HFC) - 1

Aniket Jadhav (JFC) - 1

Sergio Castel (JFC) - 1

Nestor Benitez (JFC) - 1

Sumeet Passi (HFC) -1



Clean sheets:

Jamshedpur FC: 0

Hyderabad FC: 0