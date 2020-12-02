Videos ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for HFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC. Team Sportstar 02 December, 2020 10:19 IST Team Sportstar 02 December, 2020 10:19 IST Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 14 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on December 2, Wednesday.Hyderabad FC is in its second ISL season, while Jamshedpur FC is in its fourth season of the tournament. Jamshedpur has a success rate of 30.35 per cent in the league stage with 17 wins from 56 matches. Hyderabad, meanwhile, has a success rate of 15 per cent with 3 wins from 20 matches.HFC won its opening match of the season 1-0 against Odisha FC and drew 0-0 against Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur began the season with a 1-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC and drew 2-2 against Odisha FC in the second match.READ: ISL 2020-21 Preview: Unbeaten Hyderabad looks to pile further misery on winless Jamshedpur Overall Head-to-head form ( Wins: JFC - 1, HFC - 0 | Draw: 1)The two sides have met twice in the league stage of 2019-20 ISL season with Jamshedpur winning the first match 3-1, while the second match ended in a 1-1 draw.First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on October 29, 2019, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Farukh Choudhary put JFC ahead in the 34th minute but HFC went level on the stroke of half time through Marcelinho's strike. Aniket Jadhav restored JFC's lead with a 62nd minute strike, while Sergio Castel added a third 76th minute to seal three points for his team.Stat attack from the fixtureGoals scored:Jamshedpur FC: 4Hyderabad FC: 2Top scorers:Farukh Choudhary (JFC) - 1Marcelinho (HFC) - 1Aniket Jadhav (JFC) - 1Sergio Castel (JFC) - 1Nestor Benitez (JFC) - 1Sumeet Passi (HFC) -1READ: ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation Clean sheets:Jamshedpur FC: 0Hyderabad FC: 0 ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai "excited" to play 100th ISL game ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-Head record, match stats, key players over the years ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Preview More Videos ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL today: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United beats Mumbai City