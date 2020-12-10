ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 23 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Thursday.

The Red Mariners are featuring in their fourth season and are currently placed seventh in the points table with five points from four matches.

Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, is currently reeling at the bottom of the table after losing its opening three games against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC, respectively.

Head-to-Head record

The two sides will meet for the first time in the ISL.



Stat attack from the fixture



Goals scored in 2019-20 season:

SC East Bengal (I-League): 23

Jamshedpur FC: 22



Top scorers in 2019-20 season:

Sergio Castel (JFC) - 9

Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6

Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6

Noe Acosta (JFC) - 3



Clean sheets:

SC East Bengal (I-League): 2

Jamshedpur FC: 3