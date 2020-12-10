Videos ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for SCEB vs JFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League head-to-head record, match stats, preview and updates of Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 10 December, 2020 09:54 IST Team Sportstar 10 December, 2020 09:54 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 23 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Thursday.The Red Mariners are featuring in their fourth season and are currently placed seventh in the points table with five points from four matches.Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, is currently reeling at the bottom of the table after losing its opening three games against arch-rival ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC, respectively.LISTEN: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Head-to-Head recordThe two sides will meet for the first time in the ISL. Stat attack from the fixture Goals scored in 2019-20 season:SC East Bengal (I-League): 23Jamshedpur FC: 22 Top scorers in 2019-20 season:Sergio Castel (JFC) - 9Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6Noe Acosta (JFC) - 3 Clean sheets:SC East Bengal (I-League): 2Jamshedpur FC: 3 ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Preview ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai "excited" to play 100th ISL game ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-Head record, match stats, key players over the years ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Preview