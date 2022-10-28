KBFC vs MCFC, ISL LIVE SCORES: Samad, Khabra, Luna in Kerala Blasters XI; Rahul, Griffiths, Stalin start for Mumbai City FC

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR’s live updates and scores from the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC, being played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi.

LINEUPS OUT!

KERALA BLASTERS: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (goalkeeper), Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Víctor Mongil Adeva, Jessel Allen Carneiro (captain), Puitea, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (goalkeeper), Rahul Bheke (captain), Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

FORM GUIDE

Host Kerala Blasters started its ISL 2022-23 campaign with a rollicking 3-1 win over East Bengal at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi. But since that opening match of the season, it failed to live up to the expectations as two losses followed. In the second match, which was a home game, ATK Mohun Bagan pounded Kerala Blasters to a 5-2 defeat. In the third match, which was an away match, the Blasters suffered a 1-2 defeat to Odisha FC.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, so far has not lost any matches. It started the campaign with a 3-3 draw against Hyderabad FC in an away game. In the second game, MCFC beat Odisha FC 2-0 during a home fixture. But in its third game, which was a home game, Jamshedpur FC held MCFC to a 1-1 draw.

We're back at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi



We've got an exciting match in store as the Kerala Blasters take on Mumbai City FC



Follow this for all things #KBFCMCFC — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 28, 2022

POINTS TABLE

Mumbai City FC is currently fourth on the points table with one win and two draws, while Kerala Blasters are struggling at the ninth position with two losses and a win.

HEAD TO HEAD

Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC played 16 matches against each other. MCFC led the head-to-head record with six wins, while KBFC emerged as the winner on four occasions. The remaining six ended in draws.

PREVIEW

With just three games done, it’s still a sort of ‘getting to know each other’ phase for many teams in the Indian Super League. And Kerala Blasters, who began the season with a nice win but lost the last two matches, will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they play Mumbai City FC at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

“Last year, in the first part of the season, everybody wanted to see how the other teams were performing, other teams’ styles. And in the first half (of last game against Odisha FC which Blasters lost), we wanted to see that part,” said Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic on Thursday.

“In the second half, we lost the grip on the game in the duels. Tactically speaking, there was nothing special that we were suffering, just the fact that we were losing these crucial duels by conceding goals from throw-in or losing duels and that leads you to concede goals. We must avoid those moments and fight for every so called ‘second ball’.”

He said the unbeaten Mumbai (1 win, two draws) is always one of the biggest title contenders.

“It always comes with a clear point of view that they want to win every game, they want to fight for the title,” said Vukomanovic.

“Last year, we managed to play two good games against them (Blasters won both home and away). This year, it’s completely different because last year is history,” said the coach.

Meanwhile Mumbai head coach Des Buckingham said his side has to be at its best against last year’s runners-up Blasters.

“We know the qualities that Kerala has, we’ve got to be on top of our game to stop that and we also need to continue showing the football that we have done,” he said.

-STAN RAYAN