ATKMB vs BFC: Why did Sivasakthi leave the ISL final in stretcher?

Sivasakthi Narayanan was replaced in the third minute of the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Team Sportstar
18 March, 2023 19:41 IST
Sivasakthi N. of Bengaluru FC during the Final match of the ISL. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

Bengaluru FC striker Sivasakthi Narayanan was stretchered off the pitch in the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK Mohun Bagan after sustaining an injury in the opening minute.

Sivasakthi was sandwiched between Carl McHugh and Ashique Kuruniyan and came off with a bloody nose.

The youngster was taken off in the third minute and was replaced by veteran forward Sunil Chhetri.

The injury to the 21-year-old is a big blow to Bengaluru with Sivasakthi scoring six goals and setting up three assists this season.

More to follow...

