ATKMB vs BFC: Why did Sivasakthi leave the ISL final in stretcher?

Bengaluru FC striker Sivasakthi Narayanan was stretchered off the pitch in the Indian Super League (ISL) final against ATK Mohun Bagan after sustaining an injury in the opening minute.

Sivasakthi was sandwiched between Carl McHugh and Ashique Kuruniyan and came off with a bloody nose.

The youngster was taken off in the third minute and was replaced by veteran forward Sunil Chhetri.

The injury to the 21-year-old is a big blow to Bengaluru with Sivasakthi scoring six goals and setting up three assists this season.

