MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italy vs Albania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ITA v ALB; Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 group stage clash between Italy and Albania.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 16:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italy’s Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Italy’s Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

PREVIEW

Defending champion Italy needs to kick off its Euro 2024 campaign against Albania on Saturday at the BVB Stadion Dortmund, in the same fashion as the last tournament, but its opponents will see this game as the perfect opportunity to make headlines.

In 2021, Italy began the Euros with a game against Turkey, a side which many had tipped as possible tournament dark horses, but Italy romped to an emphatic 3-0 victory, and went on to top its group winning all three games.

With Spain and Croatia still to come in Group B, Italy won’t expect to have it so easy this time around, and this is the one game where it will be expected to take all three points.

Albania may be seen as the group’s whipping boys, but with nothing to lose, it will be out to cause an upset wherever possible, and what better chance than catching Italy cold in the opening game.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 full injury list: Which players are injured and ruled out of European Championship?

Italy, like three years ago, come into the Euros without the weight of the favourite tag hanging over it, and while a win over Albania wouldn’t necessarily change people’s minds, it would give it the confidence needed for the challenges ahead.

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 match kick off?
The Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, on Sunday, June 16 at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 match?
The Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam..
Where can you live stream the Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat in Florida for IND vs CAN Group A match; Predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy vs Albania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ITA v ALB; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania predicted lineups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary vs Switzerland LIVE score and updates, HUN v SUI, Euro 2024: Dark horse Hungary faces Swiss challenge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Italy vs Albania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ITA v ALB; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania predicted lineups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Italy vs Albania Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic passes away at 26
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat in Florida for IND vs CAN Group A match; Predicted lineups, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Italy vs Albania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ITA v ALB; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania predicted lineups; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hungary vs Switzerland LIVE score and updates, HUN v SUI, Euro 2024: Dark horse Hungary faces Swiss challenge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Italy vs Albania all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment