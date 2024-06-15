Italy vs Albania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ITA v ALB; Preview

PREVIEW

Defending champion Italy needs to kick off its Euro 2024 campaign against Albania on Saturday at the BVB Stadion Dortmund, in the same fashion as the last tournament, but its opponents will see this game as the perfect opportunity to make headlines.

In 2021, Italy began the Euros with a game against Turkey, a side which many had tipped as possible tournament dark horses, but Italy romped to an emphatic 3-0 victory, and went on to top its group winning all three games.

With Spain and Croatia still to come in Group B, Italy won’t expect to have it so easy this time around, and this is the one game where it will be expected to take all three points.

Albania may be seen as the group’s whipping boys, but with nothing to lose, it will be out to cause an upset wherever possible, and what better chance than catching Italy cold in the opening game.

Italy, like three years ago, come into the Euros without the weight of the favourite tag hanging over it, and while a win over Albania wouldn’t necessarily change people’s minds, it would give it the confidence needed for the challenges ahead.

