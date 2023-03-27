Football

Euro 2024 qualifier: Italy back on track with 2-0 win over Malta

Defending champion Italy was looking to get back on track after starting the campaign with a 2-1 loss against England on Thursday.

Reuters
Malta 27 March, 2023 10:18 IST
Malta 27 March, 2023 10:18 IST
Italy’s Mateo Retegui scores his side’s opening goal during the Euro 2024 Group C qualifying match against Malta at the National stadium in Malta on March 26, 2023.

Italy’s Mateo Retegui scores his side’s opening goal during the Euro 2024 Group C qualifying match against Malta at the National stadium in Malta on March 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion Italy was looking to get back on track after starting the campaign with a 2-1 loss against England on Thursday.

Goals by forward Mateo Retegui and midfielder Matteo Pessina steered Italy to a 2-0 win over Malta in its Euro 2024 qualification Group C clash on Sunday.

Defending champion Italy was looking to get back on track after starting the campaign with a 2-1 loss against England on Thursday.

Also Read
Euro 2024 qualifier: Kane extends England goals record in 2-0 win against Ukraine

“These are games where you have everything to lose and they tend to be ugly. We did some things well, others less so, the important thing was to win,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini told RAI Sport.

“We broke the deadlock early and could’ve scored more, but these matches can be strange.”

The host started the match very defensively, forcing Italy to build up play slowly from the midfield and look for openings.

Malta could even have taken an early lead when Alexander Satariano managed to send a half-volley towards goal from inside the area, but goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma got his fingertips on the attempt and pushed the ball over the bar.

However, Italy opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Retegui broke free from his marker to power in a header from a corner with Pessina doubling the lead after 27 minutes when he tapped Emerson’s cross in from a short distance.

Also Read
Euro 2024 qualifier: Ronaldo leads the way as Portugal hit six against Luxembourg

Vincenzo Grifo was close to make it three for the visitors shortly after but Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello skilfully blocked his attempt.

Italy came close to increasing its lead in the second half when Gianluca Scamacca produced an overhead kick from a corner but Bonello came to the rescue again with a one-handed reaction save.

“We could’ve done everything better, that’s for sure. When you are 2-0 up, you have the chance to play with less pressure and we should’ve made more of that,” Mancini said.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us