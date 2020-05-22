Football Football It's better to start at Inter than be on Barca bench: Capello warns Martinez While impressed by Lautaro Martinez, Fabio Capello said the Inter star would face a test at Barcelona. Dejan Kalinic 22 May, 2020 07:24 IST Inter forward Lautaro Martinez - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 22 May, 2020 07:24 IST Fabio Capello praised Inter star Lautaro Martinez, but warned the forward it was better to be starting at the Serie A club than being on the bench at Barcelona.Martinez has been linked with a move to the La Liga giant, having scored 16 goals in 31 games for Inter this season.While Capello is impressed by the Argentina international, the former Real Madrid and Juventus head coach said Martinez would face a challenge to break into Barcelona's starting side."Lautaro Martinez is a very good player," he told El Larguero.READ| Stoichkov: Martinez will learn a lot at Barcelona "He has everything – a lot of quality, very fast moves and also he's very good when he shoots on goal."Going to Barcelona and becoming a starter with Luis Suarez there is difficult."I think it is better to be a starter at Inter than a substitute at Barcelona."Martinez has scored 25 goals in 66 games for Inter since arriving at the club from Racing Club in 2018. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos