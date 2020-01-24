IWL 2020: KRYPHSA stuns Kickstart 4-0 in league opener

Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) FC cruised to a 4-0 victory over Kickstart FC Karnataka in the opening match of Hero Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2020 here on Friday.

Dangmei Grace scored a brace, with Anju Tamang and Ratanbala Devi also opening their IWL accounts.

KRYPHSA had the upper hand on paper, boasting the likes of Sweety Devi at the back, Ratanbala Devi spearheading the attack and skipper Dangmei Grace in the middle of the park.

Dangmei Grace made no mistake when she was played through on goal, and with only the keeper to beat, hammered the ball onto the roof of the net to score the first goal of the season, in the 15th minute.

KRYPHSA's lead was doubled just four minutes later by Anju Tamang. In what seemed like a carbon copy of the first goal, she maintained her composure and slotted it past Rashmi Kumari in the Kickstart goal.

It was Grace again, who capitalised on a total lapse of concentration in the Kickstart backline to add the third in the 36th minute.

She had the chance to complete her hat-trick in the 41st minute, but the keeper did well to come out of her line and tackle her.

In the 64th minute, a speculative clearance from just outside the KRYPHSA box had put Ratanbala Devi through on goal, and with loads of space and time, she rounded off the keeper to complete the rout.