Jaime Lozano staying on as Mexico coach after winning Gold Cup

Lozano had been serving as interim coach, but the Mexican Federation has decided to drop the interim tag after the 44-year-old led the side to the Gold Cup title.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 21:20 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Jaime Lozano will continue as Mexico’s head coach.
Jaime Lozano will continue as Mexico’s head coach. | Photo Credit: AP
Jaime Lozano will continue as Mexico’s head coach. | Photo Credit: AP

Jaime Lozano is staying on as Mexico coach after leading the team to the Gold Cup title last month.

Lozano had been serving as interim coach, but the Mexican Federation has decided to drop the interim tag. The 44-year-old Lozano also coached Mexico to bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, but his contract expired after the Games.

“We want to trust a Mexican coach, it´s time to recognize that there are great coaches in Mexico who are prepared and deserve the chance to lead our team,” said Ivar Sisniega, the executive president of the Mexican Federation.

“Right now, our best option is to choose a Mexican coach who knows our football deeply and can connect with the players,” added Sisniega.

Argentine Diego Cocca replaced “Tata” Martino after Mexico was eliminated in the first round of the World Cup in Qatar. It was the country’s worst performance in the tournament since 1978.

Hojlund unavailable for Premier League opener, says Ten Hag

Cocca was fired three days after losing to the U.S. in the National League semifinals, and Lozano took over just four days before the start of the Gold Cup.

Lozano knew most of the players who were selected for the Gold Cup roster. Eleven of them played for him in the Olympics.

“This is one of the biggest challenges of my professional career, I´m very excited and ready to work hard for the team,” Lozano said on social media.

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
