Jamshedpur FC appoints Scott Cooper as new head coach

Jamshedpur FC appointed Irish-English manager Scott Cooper as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League. Cooper signed a two-year deal with Jamshedpur FC.

The 52-year-old coach managed clubs such as Buriram United, Muangthong United, Ubon UMT United, Police Tero, and most recently, Port FC in Thailand.

Cooper had a major impact at Thai club Buriram United, leading the club to the AFC Champions League quarterfinals and an Asia ranking of seven. No Thai team had gotten out of the group stages of the competition for 15 years. Under Cooper’s tutelage, as many as 19 players developed into senior national team players in Thailand, highlighting his superior ability to groom and improve young players.

“It is an honour and a privilege to join Jamshedpur FC as their new head coach. The club has previously won the ISL Shield trophy, and I believe it’s time for us to get back to the top once again,” Cooper said on joining Jamshedpur FC.

Cooper has over 20 years of coaching experience, starting out his managerial career at Chester City and making his way up to former English Premier League Champion Leicester City, where he managed the U-15 team in 2011.

“The city of Jamshedpur has a rich history and footballing culture with the prestigious Tata Football Academy (TFA) nurturing talent and creating top Indian footballers since time immemorial, and one of my aims is to develop young players and make them ready to compete at the highest level,” Cooper continued.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of being in front of our loyal fans at the Furnace and giving them something to cheer about with the end goal of once again becoming the best team in the country.”

In 2018, Cooper took over as Philippines head coach and led the Azkals to the second round of World Cup qualification. Under him, the team also reached the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

His attacking style of play and high-pressing football has been especially impressive, and the Jamshedpur FC will be hopeful of the coaching infusing a new brand of football.