Jamshedpur FC signs goalkeeper Pawan Kumar on two-year deal

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, Jamshedpur FC has signed goalkeeper Pawan Kumar on a two-year deal which keeps him at the club till 2022.

Pawan most recently plied his trade for NorthEast United FC for whom he raked up 18 appearances over two seasons of ISL with six clean sheets.

The 30-year-old’s heroics also led NorthEast United to its first-ever play-off spot in the 2018-19 season. The well experienced Pawan, who hails from Gurdaspur in Punjab, has represented Chennaiyin FC as its second-choice goalkeeper in the ISL between 2015 and 2018, when he won the ISL twice. He has also won the I-League and Federation Cup during his time at Bengaluru FC.

“I am delighted to have joined Jamshedpur. Looking at the growth of the club over the past three seasons, I always had the ambition to be at the Furnace — it’s like a dream come true. It’s a huge challenge for me as I know we want to qualify for the ISL play-offs in our quest to become champions of India,” the goalkeeper said in a statement.

Pawan brings experience to the fold having made his debut with Salgaocar and later went on to represent Bengaluru, Mumbai FC, Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin.

Jamshedpur head coach, Owen Coyle, praised the goalkeeper’s capabilities as he said, “Pawan has proven over many seasons that he is one of the outstanding goalkeepers in India. It’s a position in which we were looking to strengthen ourselves and I am certain that he will do a good job in goal. He is confident, vocal in commanding the defense line, excellent with his positioning and can make himself big against the best of the finishers in the league. I am excited to be working with him.”

The upcoming 2020-21 edition of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues — Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.