Former Netherlands goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed, runner-up in two FIFA World Cup finals, dies at 82

The way Jongbloed played in the 1970s was a prototype for many of modern-day goalkeepers — deftly controlling and passing the ball even well beyond his penalty area.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 18:36 IST , THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - Dutch goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed.
FILE PHOTO - Dutch goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO - Dutch goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed.

Jan Jongbloed, the Netherlands goalkeeper who was a runner-up in two World Cup finals as part of the famous “Clockwork Orange” teams in the 1970s, has died. He was 82.

The Dutch football association announced the death on Thursday.

Despite being one of the most dominant teams of the era, the Netherlands lost back-to-back finals against the World Cup host nations — 2-1 to West Germany in 1974 and 3-1 to Argentina four years later.

Jongbloed played 24 times for his national team, often without wearing gloves. Netherlands coach Rinus Michels selected him as a goalkeeper who could set up moves for a team known for its “total football” and his free-spirited roaming with the ball came to epitomize a style known for fluency all over the field.

“We are saddened by the passing of former Oranje goalie Jan Jongbloed (82). The legendary goalkeeper played two World Cup finals for the national team in 1974 and 1978. Our thoughts are with all of his family and relatives,” OnsOranje, the official supporter site for the Dutch national team, said in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The way Jongbloed played in the 1970s was a prototype for many of modern-day goalkeepers — deftly controlling and passing the ball even well beyond his penalty area.

His play contrasted sharply with the traditional keeper of his days who would stick to his goal line, leave creative moves to the 10 outfield players only and would kick the ball up the field hoping it would somehow connect with a teammate.

As part of that dominant Dutch team that often included Johan Cruyff, Jongbloed set a record at the time of 683 minutes in international matches without conceding a goal.

Jongbloed played most of his professional career with Amsterdam club DWS — later becoming FC Amsterdam — and then appeared for Roda JC Kerkrade and Go Ahead Eagles, finally retiring at the age of 45.

Jongbloed’s son, Eric, who also was a goalkeeper for DWS, was killed by a lightning strike during a match in 1984.

