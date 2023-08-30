Raphinha replaces Vinicius from Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers

Vinicius Junior will miss Brazil’s first two World Cup qualifying matches next month because of a right hamstring injury.
Brazil’s football federation confirmed the absence on Tuesday after media reported that Real Madrid had estimated that the 23-year-old Vinicius, injured in the team’s 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, could be sidelined for about a month.
Raphinha was drafted into the Brazil squad for games against Bolivia on September 8 and Peru four days later.
He last played for Brazil’s national team during the World Cup in Qatar. The 26-year-old winger has five goals in 16 appearances for the national team.
The matches will be Fernando Diniz’s first as head coach of Brazil.
