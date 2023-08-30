MagazineBuy Print

Raphinha replaces Vinicius from Brazil’s squad for World Cup qualifiers

Brazil’s football federation confirmed the absence Tuesday after media reported that Real Madrid had estimated that the 23-year-old Vinicius, injured in the team’s 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, could be sidelined for about a month.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 08:13 IST , RIO DE JANEIRO - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Raphinha, Vinicius Junior and Neymar of Brazil.
FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Raphinha, Vinicius Junior and Neymar of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Raphinha, Vinicius Junior and Neymar of Brazil. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vinicius Junior will miss Brazil’s first two World Cup qualifying matches next month because of a right hamstring injury.

Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Brazil’s football federation confirmed the absence on Tuesday after media reported that Real Madrid had estimated that the 23-year-old Vinicius, injured in the team’s 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league, could be sidelined for about a month.

Raphinha was drafted into the Brazil squad for games against Bolivia on September 8 and Peru four days later.

He last played for Brazil’s national team during the World Cup in Qatar. The 26-year-old winger has five goals in 16 appearances for the national team.

The matches will be Fernando Diniz’s first as head coach of Brazil.

