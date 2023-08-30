MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham out of English League Cup in second round after losing penalty shootout to Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur lost 5-3 to Fulham on spot kicks to get eliminated in the second round after a 1-1 draw in regulation on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 08:02 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

AP
Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min looks dejected after losing the second round match to Fulham.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min looks dejected after losing the second round match to Fulham. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min looks dejected after losing the second round match to Fulham. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Without a trophy since 2008, Tottenham Hotspur has seen one of its two realistic shots at silverware this season disappear already.

Transfer deadline day 2023, All you need to know: When does window shut in Premier League, Europe, Saudi, MLS, India?

Davinson Sanchez was the only player who failed to score in a penalty shootout as Tottenham lost 5-3 to Fulham on spot kicks to get eliminated in the second round after a 1-1 draw in regulation on Tuesday.

Spurs have been knocked out before England’s top teams have even entered the competition. The Premier League clubs competing in Europe this season don’t play in the League Cup until the third round.

It’s the first time Tottenham has lost in the second round since an embarrassing defeat to lower-league Grimsby in 2005.

Micky van de Ven’s own goal in the 19th minute put Fulham ahead before Brazil striker Richarlison headed in an equalizer in the 56th.

In the shootout, Sanchez — the Colombia centre back who was the subject of criticism from some Tottenham fans last season — had his attempt saved by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak off his team’s third penalty.

Ronaldo scores two in Al Nassr’s 4-0 win against Al Shabab

Kenny Tete converted the clinching spot kick for Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham, getting accustomed to life without Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich, now just has the Premier League and FA Cup to compete in this season, and the league looks a massive long shot for a team with a new manager in Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou might face some criticism, then, for fielding a weakened lineup against Fulham — Richarlison and Van de Ven were the only two players retained after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Bournemouth — despite the League Cup being one of the few opportunities for a trophy.

Five Premier League teams avoided upsets against lower-league opponents elsewhere Tuesday, with Brentford only getting past Newport County by winning a shootout 3-0. The game finished 1-1, with Newport equalizing in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Crystal Palace came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at second-tier Plymouth, with Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring a 22-minute hat trick. Palace scored three goals in a five-minute span from the 58th to take the lead.

Thierry Henry looking to coach France to Olympic gold at Paris Games

Bournemouth recovered from conceding an early goal to beat second-tier Swansea 3-2 away, Luton won 3-2 at home to fourth-tier Gillingham and Wolves routed third-tier Blackpool 5-0.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, lost 4-3 on penalties to Bradford while Salford City, owned by Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and other members of Manchester United’s Class of ‘92, beat Leeds 9-8 in a shootout to reach the third round for the first time in its 83-year history.

The rest of the second-round games are played on Wednesday, including Chelsea hosting fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon and an all-Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
