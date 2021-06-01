Football Football JFA cancels Jamaica game as players unable to board flight to Japan The cancellation comes less than two months before the Olympic Games take place in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency because of the pandemic. Reuters TOKYO 01 June, 2021 12:03 IST Jamaica had been due to play Japan's national team on Thursday. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters TOKYO 01 June, 2021 12:03 IST The Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Tuesday it has cancelled a friendly against Jamaica scheduled for later this week after 10 of the visiting players were unable to board a flight due to coronavirus testing issues.The test certificates of eight of the 10 players coming from Europe were refused at the airport, JFA President Kohzo Tashima told reporters, adding that the association was still gathering detailed information.The cancellation comes less than two months before the Olympic Games take place in Tokyo, which is under a state of emergency because of the pandemic.Jamaica had been due to play Japan's national team on Thursday and faces an Under-24 side on June 12.While some Jamaica players are already in Japan, those who failed to board their flight will take COVID-19 tests again, the JFA's Tashima said.He added that the movements of Japanese and Jamaican players would be limited to within biosecure "bubbles". Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.