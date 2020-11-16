Football Football Argentine great Javier Mascherano retires aged 36 Javier Mascherano enjoyed his career's most successful spell at Barcelona, where he won 19 titles in eight years, including five La Liga and two Champions Leagues trophies. Reuters BUENOS AIRES 16 November, 2020 10:39 IST Javier Mascherano played 147 games for Argentina, appearing in four World Cup finals. He also won two gold medals with the Argentine Olympics team in 2004 and 2008. - AP/ File Image Reuters BUENOS AIRES 16 November, 2020 10:39 IST Argentina's most capped player Javier Mascherano has announced his retirement from football, aged 36.Mascherano, a combative midfielder at River Plate, Corinthians, Liverpool, and Barcelona amongst other clubs, made his surprise announcement after his side Estudiantes lost 1-0 to Argentinos Juniors in a league match on Sunday.“I lived my profession 100 percent, to the maximum that I possibly can, and for a while now that has been getting harder,” he told reporters. “Sometimes you don't choose the end, it happens all by itself,” he added.RELATED| Kawasaki's Nakamura to retire at end of season Mascherano enjoyed his most successful spell at Barcelona, where he won 19 titles in eight years, including five La Liga and two Champions Leagues trophies.He played 147 times for Argentina, appearing in four World Cup finals. He also won two gold medals with the Argentine Olympics team in 2004 and 2008. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos