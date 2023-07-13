MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to become minority owners of English club Leeds United

Spieth and Thomas are investing in the San Francisco 49ers’ ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, which is in the process of taking over Leeds after its relegation from the Premier League.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 09:57 IST , Gullane - 2 MINS READ

AP
Jordan Spieth confirmed on Wednesday that he and Justin Thomas will become minority owners of Leeds United.
Jordan Spieth confirmed on Wednesday that he and Justin Thomas will become minority owners of Leeds United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jordan Spieth confirmed on Wednesday that he and Justin Thomas will become minority owners of Leeds United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are set to become minority owners of English football club Leeds United, Spieth told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

Spieth and Thomas are investing in the San Francisco 49ers’ ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, which is in the process of taking over Leeds after its relegation from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship for next season.

Spieth said fellow PGA Tour player Rickie Fowler decided against investing after Leeds was relegated.

A message left with the 49ers on Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.

“Relegation wasn’t ideal,” Spieth said, “but we got involved with the 49ers group about purchasing a larger share and getting in with them doing things so successfully as they do everywhere they’ve touched.

READ: ‘Want to make the fans proud, this is what we play for’, says Mount after Man United debut

“We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It’s a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it we realized it could be really exciting.” The 49ers’ ownership group first invested in Leeds in 2018 and increased its share to 44% in late 2021. The NFL club last month reached an agreement to take over Leeds with NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell joining as minority partners.

Leeds didn’t specify the sale price for the remaining 56% but British media reported it to be 170 million pounds ($214 million).

Spieth and Thomas are longtime friends. Spieth is a three-time major champion and Thomas has two major titles. Both are in Britain for this week’s Scottish Open and next week’s British Open at Royal Liverpool.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jordan Spieth /

Leeds United /

Justin Thomas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to become minority owners of English club Leeds United
    AP
  2. ‘Want to make the fans proud, this is what we play for,’ says Mount after Man United debut
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 2: Sundar, Vyshak take South Zone closer to 200
    Team Sportstar
  4. Panama upsets US 5-4 on penalties to reach Gold Cup final
    AP
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Vihari scores fifty but West Zone wrests control on rain-hit Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to become minority owners of English club Leeds United
    AP
  2. Panama upsets US 5-4 on penalties to reach Gold Cup final
    AP
  3. ‘Want to make the fans proud, this is what we play for,’ says Mount after Man United debut
    Reuters
  4. Messi set for busy, hype-packed first week in Miami
    AFP
  5. Saudi’s Al-Hilal signs Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to become minority owners of English club Leeds United
    AP
  2. ‘Want to make the fans proud, this is what we play for,’ says Mount after Man United debut
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 2: Sundar, Vyshak take South Zone closer to 200
    Team Sportstar
  4. Panama upsets US 5-4 on penalties to reach Gold Cup final
    AP
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Vihari scores fifty but West Zone wrests control on rain-hit Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment