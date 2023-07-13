MagazineBuy Print

Saudi’s Al-Hilal signs Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Milinkovic-Savic has signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth and will be teammates with Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 06:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Al-Hilal would reportedly pay around 40 million euros ($44.51 million) for the 28-year-old Milinkovic-Savic. 
Al-Hilal would reportedly pay around 40 million euros ($44.51 million) for the 28-year-old Milinkovic-Savic.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Al-Hilal would reportedly pay around 40 million euros ($44.51 million) for the 28-year-old Milinkovic-Savic.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has joined Al-Hilal from Serie A side Lazio, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Wednesday.

“Coming from Italy’s eagles. Savic represents Asia’s Leader,” Al-Hilal said on their Twitter account. Italian media reported that Al-Hilal would pay around 40 million euros ($44.51 million) for the 28-year-old.

Milinkovic-Savic has signed a three-year contract with an option for a fourth and will be teammates with Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, both of whom joined the club in June.

READ: Who is Joe Hugill, Man United’s goalscorer against Leeds in pre-season friendly?

Al-Hilal posted a video of Milinkovic-Savic’s father looking at photos of his son who is then pictured in his new team’s jersey. “I’m Hilal” the Serbian player said.

Earlier this month, Al-Hilal reappointed Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus on a one-year deal. Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio in 2015 and helped them win the Italian Cup in the 2018-19 season and two Italian Super Cups.

Al-Hilal is the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, and holds the record for the most Saudi League and Asian Champions titles with 18 and four, respectively. The Riyadh-based club lost its league and Champions League crowns and ended up third in last season’s Saudi Pro League.

