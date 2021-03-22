Football Football Bellingham cleared to join England squad for 2022 qualifiers His participation was in doubt due to Germany's COVID-19 travel restrictions. Reuters 22 March, 2021 16:02 IST Bellingham joins England squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers - AP Reuters 22 March, 2021 16:02 IST Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been cleared to join England's squad for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month, the Football Association said.The 17-year-old was included in coach Gareth Southgate's squad but his participation was in doubt due to Germany's COVID-19 travel restrictions, which would have forced him to self-isolate for 14 days upon his return.READ | Dortmund's Bellingham racially abused on Instagram after Cologne draw "We're pleased to confirm that — following the latest COVID risk update from German authorities — @BellinghamJude is now permitted to join up with the #ThreeLions tomorrow," England tweeted https://twitter.com/England/status/1373688356014415873.England host San Marino on Thursday before playing away against Albania on Sunday and at home against Poland on March 31. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.