Judge gives UEFA five days to acknowledge Super League ruling

A Spanish judge gave UEFA five days on Monday to confirm it will abide by the court's ruling and not punish Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their involvement in the Super League.

The three clubs are facing a ban from the Champions League for refusing to renounce the Super League project that was launched by 12 clubs in April, then collapsed within 48 hours.

UEFA put a hold on its disciplinary case against the rebel clubs after the Spanish court ruled in April that they could not be punished by Switzerland-based UEFA and FIFA. Their case was also notified by the judge in Madrid to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. A deadline for submissions to the court is next month.

Spanish media said the judge wants UEFA to acknowledge on its website that it recognizes the ruling and that it will abide to it. The judge said putting the disciplinary case on hold is not enough.

It was not immediately clear what jurisdiction the judge had to issue the order to UEFA and how enforceable it was.