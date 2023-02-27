Football

Jurgen Klinsmann ‘honoured’ to be South Korea manager

The 58-year-old will arrive in Seoul next week and assume charge of South Korea during a friendly against Colombia on March 24, the KFA said, adding he had a contract until 2026.

Team Sportstar
Seoul 27 February, 2023 15:25 IST
FILE PHOTO: USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann talks to the media during a news conference in Cologne, Germany, on June 9, 2015. 

FILE PHOTO: USA head coach Jurgen Klinsmann talks to the media during a news conference in Cologne, Germany, on June 9, 2015.

Jurgen Klinsmann, the newly appointed head coach of South Korea, said he has been ‘honoured’ to replace Paulo Bento as the South Korea manager.

“I am very happy and honoured to be the head coach of South Korea’s national football team,” Klinsmann said, according to a Korea Football Association statement.

“I am well aware that the Korean national team has been constantly improving and producing results over a long period of time,” he said.

Klinsmann also said he was “honoured to be following in the footsteps” of former coaches of South Korea, including Guus Hiddink and Bento.

“We will do our best to achieve successful results in the upcoming Asian Cup and 2026 World Cup,” Klinsmann said.

South Korea is led on the pitch by Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min.

With AFP inputs

