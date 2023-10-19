MagazineBuy Print

Juventus extends ‘full support’ to Fagioli after midfielder’s ban for betting

The 22-year-old Italian international agreed to a plea bargain with the federation that stipulates he undergo therapy for a gambling addiction.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 22:26 IST , TURIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli in action.
FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus expressed its “full support” for Nicolo Fagioli on Thursday, two days after the midfielder was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations.

Fagioli agreed to a plea bargain with the federation that stipulates he undergo therapy for a gambling addiction.

“We are firmly convinced that Nicolo, with the support of the club, his teammates, his family and the professionals who will assist him, will face the therapeutic and training process with a great sense of responsibility and, once the disqualification has been served, will be able to return to competing with due serenity,” Juventus said in a statement.

READ MORE: Serie A 2023-24: With Sportiello injured and Maignan suspended, Milan loses both its keepers ahead of Juventus clash

The 22-year-old Fagioli, who has already been seeing a therapist for his problem, alerted the Italian soccer federation’s prosecutor about the case and cooperated with authorities to mitigate his punishment.

That allowed the minimum ban of three years for players betting on soccer matches to be greatly reduced.

In a far-reaching case with prosecutors in Turin also carrying out a criminal investigation, Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo were questioned by police at Italy’s training camp last week and more Serie A players could be implicated.

The federation announced that Fagioli’s ban began Thursday, meaning he could return for Juventus’ final two Serie A matches of the season in May.

