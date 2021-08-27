Juventus manager Allegri confirms Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of staying at Juventus, the club's coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday, amid media speculation that Manchester City could be his next destination.

"Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri said.

"This is why he will not be called up tomorrow. He did not train yesterday. He told his team mates this morning. I am not surprised at anything, in football there is the market and there are the needs of individuals."

"He made his choice. Life goes on."

Widespread reports in the Italian and English press say Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been finalising a transfer for the Portugal forward to English champion City, with several reports suggesting that personal terms have already been agreed.

Allegri told a news conference ahead of his side's Serie A clash at home to Empoli this weekend that 36-year-old Ronaldo informed him on Thursday of his wish to leave Turin.

"Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Alessandro Del Piero, Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon, some great champions and even better managers (have left). It's one of the laws of life. But Juventus will always be here," Allegri added.

"Cristiano did a lot for this club, he's a great champion, I wish him all the luck in the world wherever he will play."

"He gave a great contribution. For the season that I trained him he led by example for the lads, so he is only to be thanked for what he did for Juventus."