Juve's Pjanic posts cryptic message amid Barcelona links Miralem Pjanic shared a social media post as speculation mounts over the Juventus midfielder's future. Sacha Pisani 22 May, 2020 08:19 IST Juventus star Miralem Pjanic - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 22 May, 2020 08:19 IST Juventus star Miralem Pjanic said "the future depends on what you do today" amid growing links to La Liga champion Barcelona.Pjanic has been at the centre of transfer speculation, with the Juve midfielder tipped to swap the Serie A holder for Barca in a deal that could involve Arthur.Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in Bosnia-Herzegovina international Pjanic. As Juve returns to training this week amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pjanic shared a cryptic message via social media on Thursday.READ| Man City star Silva wary of Real Madrid in Champions League Pjanic wrote: "The Future Depends On What You Do Today. Happy To Be Back On The Pitch."The 30-year-old joined Juve from Italian rival Roma in 2016. Since moving to Turin, Pjanic has won three consecutive Serie A titles to go with Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana honours.Prior to COVID-19 suspending Serie A in March, Pjanic had scored three goals and supplied two assists in 22 league appearances.