Football Champions League Champions League Man City star Silva wary of Real Madrid in Champions League Manchester City are well-placed against Real Madrid, but Bernardo Silva is wary of the LaLiga giants. Dejan Kalinic 22 May, 2020 07:33 IST Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 22 May, 2020 07:33 IST Manchester City star Bernardo Silva warned Real Madrid could not be written off despite his side's strong position in the Champions League last-16 tie.The Premier League giant stunned Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their matchup in February.Amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials are reportedly hoping the Champions League can return in August.Despite City's good position, Silva is wary of Madrid, which has won three of the past four Champions League titles.READ| David Silva reiterates Man City exit, search for new club on hold "You can't write any team off, far less Madrid who have won 13 European Cups," the midfielder told AS."No one else has the experience Madrid's players have in this competition, so we can't think we've already beaten them."Silva added: "It's all very open. When you play a side like Madrid nothing is ever certain. We've seen a lot of ties in the last few years get turned around. Look at Barca last year, beating Liverpool 3-0 and then losing 4-0. You never know."It's a good result and we're in a great position to go through to the quarterfinals. It's a tough match and we'll need to play well and maintain our concentration."Having won the past two Premier League titles amid numerous other domestic honours, City is eyeing a first Champions League crown.READ| CAS to hear Man City’s appeal against 2-year ban in June Silva said Pep Guardiola's men were eager to claim the Champions League for the first time."In the last three years we've won everything in England, last season we won all four English titles, this year we've won the Super Cup and the League Cup, we're still in the FA Cup and we want to win that," he said."But the Champions League is the title the club, the players and Pep in England want to win. We know it's a tough tournament, but we'll fight for it." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos